2 teenagers fatally struck by car driven by 86-year-old man

Two teenagers have died after being struck by a car as they walked along a road in Sullivan County.

State police identify the boys killed in Sunday's accident as 14-year-old Justin Finkel and 16-year-old Devin Zeininger, both of Rock Hill. They were struck around 3:15 p.m. as they walked along Glen Wild Road in the town of Thompson.

The driver was identified as 86-year-old Isaac Kantrowitz of Woodridge. Police say there's no indication Kantrowitz was impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation is continuing.

The Monticello schools superintendent posted a message on the district website saying grief counselors will be available at the high school and middle school.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kantrowitz is a retired Fallsburg town justice and a Woodridge village trustee.