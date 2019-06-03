Mississippi Capitol hosts funeral of former US Sen. Cochran

The body of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran lies in state in front of a portrait of him at the Robert C. Khayat Law Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Cochran died on Thursday in Oxford. Bruce Newman

Flags in Mississippi are flying at half-staff to honor a Republican former U.S. senator who brought billions of dollars to the state.

The first of two funeral services for Thad Cochran is taking place Monday at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The second is on Tuesday at a church in the city.

Cochran was 81 when he died Thursday in a veterans' nursing home in Oxford, Mississippi.

He was the 10th longest-serving U.S. senator in history.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and to the Senate in 1978, wielding power for several years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He retired in April 2018.

Cochran was dubbed the "Quiet Persuader" because of his gentlemanly demeanor. He was also known for working across party lines.