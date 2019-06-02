Former governors return for bicentennial discussion

Former governors are returning to the New Hampshire Statehouse as part of this week's celebration of the building's bicentennial.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will join several of his predecessors for a roundtable discussion Monday morning. The event will include his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, along with former Govs. Stephen Merrill, Craig Benson, Jeanne Shaheen, John Lynch and Maggie Hassan.

Tuesday's schedule features the state Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in Representative's Hall and an event highlighting the history of the Statehouse press corps.

Wednesday is devoted to the state's cultural heritage and arts, while Thursday will be Homecoming Day for former lawmakers. A "New Hampshire Made" street market on Friday and closing ceremonies on Saturday round out the week.