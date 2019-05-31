Hollis Brookline student named ‘Governor for a Day’

An eighth grader at Hollis Brookline Middle School has been selected as this year's "Governor For a Day" in New Hampshire.

More than 200 students competed in the annual essay contest offered by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The winner is Chris Pyle, who said he wants to improve internet access in rural parts of the state and to build upon the governor's efforts to incorporate technology into school systems.

Pyle will spend Monday in the governor's office.