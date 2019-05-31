National Politics
Indiana officer shoots, wounds driver who brandished gun
Authorities say an officer shot and wounded a driver who reportedly pointed a gun at police following a vehicle chase in western Indiana.
State police say the Crawfordsville Police Department tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation Thursday night and the driver stopped following a short chase. Police say he was uncooperative and brandished the gun, and an officer fired in self-defense.
Police said Friday that 41-year-old Joshua Brown of Crawfordsville is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital for a gunshot wound to the face.
No other injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed. The shooting is being investigated by state police.
Last week, a Crawfordsville officer responding to a domestic disturbance shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at police in self-defense.
