Woman with gun killed by Ontario police
Police in Ontario have shot and killed a woman and her dog during a confrontation.
KCBS-TV says police were sent to a home Thursday by reports of a woman with a gun.
Police say they saw the woman in a backyard along with a man.
Police say there was a confrontation and the woman was wounded, although details weren't immediately released. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Her name hasn't been released.
Police say a dog in the backyard also was shot when it attacked a police dog.
