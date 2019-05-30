No Republican candidates make ballot for Tucson mayor

The next mayor of Tucson will be a Democrat or independent after no Republicans gathered enough signatures by the Wednesday deadline to appear on the ballot.

Former state Sen. Steve Farley, Tucson City Council member Regina Romero and real estate developer Randi Dorman will face off in the Democratic primary in late August.

The three Democrats each turned in about 3,900 signatures — nearly double the required number.

Advertising firm co-owner Ed Ackerley is running unopposed as an independent candidate, sending him directly to the city's November ballot.

Republican candidate hopeful Sam Nagy failed to collect enough signatures by the deadline.

Democratic Mayor Jonathan Rothschild is stepping down at the end of the year after serving eight years in office.