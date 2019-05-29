Nevada lawmakers consider ‘red flag’ gun proposal

Nevada lawmakers were considering legislation Wednesday that allows police or family members to seek an order requiring a person to surrender any firearms if they appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

The so-called red flag proposal also allows a court to authorize law enforcement to seize a firearm if the person has not surrendered it. The measure that lawmakers were discussing at a committee meeting was included in a proposed amendment to an omnibus firearm bill.

The meeting comes after the sponsor of the gun measure, Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, said she was gutting the main provision of the original bill that would allow counties to pass stricter firearm laws than those imposed by the state.

Jauregui told the committee members that the orders help prevent school shootings, other mass shootings and suicides.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I'm here because I believe this policy can save lives," she said of the amendment.

The remaining parts of the bill would ban bump stocks at the state level and lower the legal blood alcohol level for carrying a firearm outside a person's residence.

A nationwide ban took effect this year on bump stocks, the attachment used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns.