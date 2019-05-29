National Politics
Court refuses to block Alabama execution set for Thursday
A federal appeals court is refusing to block Alabama's bid to execute an inmate convicted of killing a country preacher with a sword.
The 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals on Wednesday refused a stay requested by 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price. He's set to die by lethal injection on Thursday night.
The court says an earlier Supreme Court decision prevents a delay for Price, who is challenging Alabama's lethal injection methods.
Price could ask the Supreme Court for a delay. He says the state is rushing to execute him ahead of a trial set for next month about lethal injection in Alabama.
Price was convicted of capital murder in the killing of pastor Bill Lynn, who was slain with a sword and knife in rural Fayette County in 1991.
