Advisory board: Don’t name officers involved in shootings

A public advisory board in Wichita, Kansas, is now recommending that officers involved in shootings should not be named, citing worries about possible death threats to the families of the officers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Citizen Review Board has changed its position after previously suggesting that police create a new policy where names would generally be released. The new recommendation came after Police Chief Gordon Ramsay raised concerns about officer safety.

Ramsay's proposal, approved by the board last month, calls for releasing some information about the officer, such as age, gender, race and years of service, along with discipline history in use-of-force cases and previous involvement in shootings.