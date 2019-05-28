The Latest: Ex-officer testifies about lying in mailbox case

The Latest on a corruption trial against a former Honolulu police chief, his wife and current and former officers (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A retired Honolulu police officer says he conspired with a lieutenant and another officer to lie about evidence in a case involving a mailbox stolen from the chief's house.

Niall Silva is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. He is testifying Tuesday in the trial against ex-chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and current and former officers. They're accused of conspiring to frame a Kealoha relative for stealing the couple's mailbox to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

Silva says he filed out a report saying he recovered surveillance footage from the Kealoha home on the 2013 morning their mailbox was reported stolen. But what really happened is that a lieutenant gave it to him at police headquarters and it was another who took it from the house.

11:45 a.m.

A mailbox designer says a mailbox stolen from the home of a retired Honolulu police chief was worth only about $150, not $300 as the chief and his wife claimed.

Derrick Dry says he designed the Gibraltar Industries mailbox that was in front of the couple's home. He is testifying Tuesday in the corruption trial of former Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine.

They're accused of framing a relative for stealing their mailbox to silence him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

Katherine Kealoha told authorities her missing mailbox was from a different manufacturer worth more than $300.

Dry says the mailbox he designed sold for about $150 in 2013, when she reported it missing.

Prosecutors say she inflated the value to make the theft a felony.