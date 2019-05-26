Kansas has paid 2 of 5 claims for wrongful incarceration

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and kidnapping were vacated in 2015, speaks in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Kansas at the Statehouse in Topeka. Records show that one year after lawmakers agreed to compensate people for wrongful convictions, Kansas has paid one such claim while the petitions of four others, including Bledsoe, are still working their way through the process. Chris Neal

One year after lawmakers agreed to compensate people who were wrongfully convicted and incarcerated, Kansas has paid two of five claims.

Kansas has agreed to pay $1.1 million to Richard Jones of Kansas City, who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a robbery that he says was committed by someone who looks just like him. This week the state agreed to pay $1.03 million to Floyd Bledsoe , who wrongly spent nearly 16 years behind bars for the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Still pending is a petition filed by Lamonte McIntyre , who was mistakenly imprisoned 23 years for a double murder.

Kansas is disputing claims for compensation filed by two others.