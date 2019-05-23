Ducey OKs move of Arizona primary date to early August

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation moving Arizona's late-August primary date forward by three weeks to the first Tuesday of the month.

The governor signed the measure by Republican Sen. David Gowan on Wednesday.

The measure passed the House on a bipartisan 39-21 vote and the Senate on a 28-2 vote.

Opponents in the House complained about longer campaigns and worried college students and some families may be out of town early in August and unable to vote.

Backers said more time between the primary and general elections will give candidates longer to make their case to voters.

The change will be in effect for the 2020 election.