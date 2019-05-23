Group formed to recall Omaha mayor ends its efforts

A group formed to recall Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (STAH'-thurt) has halted its efforts.

The Coalition to Recall Stothert says on its Facebook page that the effort "isn't possible with little funding and not enough volunteers." Eric Scott had filed the paperwork to obtain recall petitions, and he says it was "too much to take on for a group of citizens with no political experience."

Organizers had said last month that they were getting support from people angry about potholes, city trash contract changes and Stothert's interactions with critics.

The mayor said in her written response to the recall filing that Omaha is "safe, economically strong and well-managed."

The Republican was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.