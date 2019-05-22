Colorado prisoner questions mandatory term of resentencing

A Colorado man sentenced to life in prison without parole as a teenager is questioning the mandatory term given to him under resentencing.

The Denver Post reports that 38-year-old Erik Jensen was resentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole in 40 years during a hearing Wednesday in Douglas County District Court in Castle Rock.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 struck down mandatory life imprisonment without parole for juvenile offenders.

Jensen and his co-defendant were both 17 at the time of Julie Ybane's 1998 strangulation.

Jensen's attorneys say the law replaces one mandatory sentence with another and does not allow a judge to weigh individual merits and risk.

The judge says she cannot legally impose any other sentence.

Jensen's family plans to appeal to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.