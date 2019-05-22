South Dakota governor requests federal disaster help

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is asking for a presidential disaster declaration because of property damage caused by a snowstorm and flooding this spring.

Noem requested the federal aid in a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The governor asked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with repairs for damage to both public property as well as to homes and businesses.

Noem says a "historic severe winter storm of rare intensity" begin in South Dakota on March 13, followed by rapid snowmelt and flooding. She says South Dakotans continue having problems because of flooding.

A preliminary damage assessment indicates about $43 million in damage to infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations. Individual assistance is estimated at about $3 million covering 16 counties and three reservations.