Kate Gallego to be sworn in as Phoenix’s new mayor Thursday

Kate Gallego is scheduled to be sworn in as the new mayor of Phoenix on Thursday.
Gallego will become the 61st mayor in the city's history and only the second woman elected to that position in more than three decades.
The 37-year-old Gallego beat Daniel Valenzuela in the March 12 runoff election.
The two Democrats gave up their seats on the Phoenix City Council to run for mayor of the nation's fifth-largest city.
Gallego will finish the term of Greg Stanton, who was elected to the U.S. House last November.
Her inauguration ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
