State: Man who filed wrong form can run for city office

Ohio's secretary of state says a Strongsville man can run for city council even though he filed the wrong paperwork with the county board of elections.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose made the ruling March 6 in a letter to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, saying Tim Zvoncheck, a Republican, can run for city council in Strongsville. Cleveland.com reports LaRose says the man provided all the necessary and correct information to run for council despite filling out the wrong petition form.
The board accepted the ruling last week. The elections board sought LaRose's input after it tied when voting Feb. 12 whether to accept or reject Zvoncheck's candidate petition.
Kelly Kosek, a Democrat now holding the Ward 3 Strongsville council seat, will face Zvoncheck in the November election.
