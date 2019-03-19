Ky gov signs bill limiting Grimes’ power over election board

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes speaks during the 26th Annual Wendell Ford Dinner in Louisville, Ky. Legislation removing the secretary of state's power over the state Board of Elections has been signed into law by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin — on the same day the board met. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes did not attend the meeting at the state Capitol. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo