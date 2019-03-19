National Politics

NH Republicans welcome Trump primary challenge

By HUNTER WOODALL and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

March 19, 2019 03:09 PM

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
MANCHESTER, N.H.

New Hampshire gave Donald Trump his first presidential primary victory. Some prominent New Hampshire Republicans aren't so sure he deserves a second.

In sharp contrast to Republicans in other states, some New Hampshire GOP leaders are actively encouraging — or at the very least failing to discourage — Trump primary challengers.

That's even as the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee aggressively works to prevent a serious primary challenge for fear that it would hurt the president's re-election chances.

