8 more Alabama inmates on hunger strike over solitary move

Less than a week after an Alabama inmate ended a hunger strike to protest the use of solitary confinement, eight more prisoners have begun hunger strikes of their own.
The Montgomery Advertiser cites a release from a prison advocacy group that says the Alabama Department of Corrections told eight inmates that they were placed in solitary at Holman Correctional Facility as a "preventative measure," unrelated to disciplinary action. Attorney Donna Smalley says the eight are "recognized peacekeepers."
A group of 30 inmates were transferred to Holman on Feb. 28, following a contraband raid at St. Clair Correctional Facility. ADOC spokesman Bob Horton says those placed in segregated housing need to be assessed for assignment to general population. He said late Monday that three had ended their strikes.
