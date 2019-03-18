Biskupski won’t run for re-election as Salt Lake City mayor

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says she won't run for re-election this year due to a serious family matter. She made history when she won in 2015 to become the city's first openly gay mayor.
Biskupski said Monday in a news release that she and her wife are facing a "serious and complex" family matter involving their children that will require their full attention and prevent her from seeking a second term as she planned. Biskupski declined to divulge specifics about the issue.
She says she'll finish her final nine months in office.
A crowded field of candidates will vie for her position. Candidates include former Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis, businessman David Ibarra, environmental attorney David Garbett, former councilman Stan Penfold, freelance journalist Richard Goldberger and veteran Aaron Johnson.
