Prosecutor, Philando Castile’s mom develop crisis tool kit

FILE-- In this July 2017 file photo, Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, speaks during a news conference one year after her son was fatally shot by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a routine traffic stop, in St. Paul, Minn. Castile and prosecutor John Choi have teamed up with others to develop a tool kit for law enforcement to use in times of crisis, including police shootings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the kit gives prosecutors and police ways to assess how prepared they are for police shootings, and see how they can be handled better. Among other things, the kit says a prosecutor should be immediately assigned to a police shooting and family members should be contacted within 24 hours. Star Tribune via AP, File Jerry Holt