Deputies: Man killed when car he was working on falls on him

Sheriff's officials say a Florida man was killed when the car he was working on fell on top of him.
Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that Amer Izzo Yasin was found by his roommate on Sunday afternoon outside their home in Big Pine Key.
The roommate told deputies he had left home around 10 a.m. Sunday and returned after 5 p.m. He found Yasin under a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was being lifted by hydraulic jacks. Deputies said one of the jacks apparently fell, causing the car to crush Yasin.
Linhardt said the roommate tried to pull Yasin out from under the car, then called 911.
No foul play is suspected.
