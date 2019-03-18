Arkansas lawmakers mull 10-year legislative term limit

Arkansas lawmakers are considering a measure that would restrict state lawmakers to serving a maximum of 10 years in the Legislature.
The proposed amendment would impose the strictest legislative term limits in the country.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Arkansas Term Limits ballot committee filed the proposal Thursday.
The state Supreme Court disqualified a similar proposal sponsored by the committee last October. The state's high court determined that there weren't enough valid signatures from registered voters on petitions.
A voter-approved measure in 2014 loosened Arkansas' term limits and allowed lawmakers to serve 16 years in the House, Senate or a combination of both.
The National Conference of State Legislatures records show the severest term restrictions are currently in California and Oklahoma, which both limit lawmakers to serving 12 years.
