Third-grader: It’s not fair to kill others who are different

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills says it is vitally important to call out bigotry and hatred in all forms, even a casual remark among friends.
Mills attended Sunday's rally in Lewiston to honor 50 worshippers who were killed by a white gunman at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Among the speakers were the new mayor, community leaders and local residents in a city with a growing Muslim population. Lewiston Mayor Kristin Cloutier was sworn in last week after the former mayor resigned amid a scandal that included a racist text.
Third-grader Amina Bashir of Auburn told the crowd it's "not fair that people are killing anyone who is different from them." The 8-year-old, who was the last speaker, said simply, "I want the world in peace so we don't attack people."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments