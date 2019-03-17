Commission on government efficiencies asks for public input

A commission responsible for finding at least $10 million in savings in government efficiencies is asking for public input.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo created the commission in February and included the savings in her budget proposal for the 2020 fiscal year, beginning in July.
The efficiency commission says it wants to hear from residents with ideas to make government more efficient.
A submission form for ideas is posted online . The commission wants people to submit their ideas by noon on Monday, before the commission meets that afternoon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The directors of the state Department of Administration and Office of Management and Budget are on the commission. Other members are experts in human resources, union issues, local government and government efficiency.
The commission's findings will be presented to lawmakers in May.
Comments