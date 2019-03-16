The Latest: O’Rourke off and running in Iowa, in 5K race

James Porter, of Manchester, N.H., smiles as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., chats with his 8-year-old daughter, Alice during a campaign meet-and-greet, Friday, March 15, 2019, at To Share Brewing in Manchester, N.H. Elise Amendola AP Photo