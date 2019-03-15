Prosecutors: Ogden officers justified in fatal shooting

Utah prosecutors say two Ogden police officers had justification to fatally shoot a man who charged at them with a rock last year.
The Standard-Examiner reports that Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred has determined that officers Brandon Sevenski and Tyson Embley acted within their rights when they shot 33-year-old Christopher William Parrish on Nov. 9, 2018.
Authorities say Parrish had fled a traffic stop, but he crashed a short distance away. He then fled on foot, and officers chased after him.
Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt says both officers have returned to work.
