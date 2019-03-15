Democrat Castro brings his 2020 campaign back to Las Vegas

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro visits with people at a taco truck in North Las Vegas, Nev. Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says the Latino community's bilingual, ambitious youth are one of America's best assets to remain competitive in the world. Castro made the comments at a luncheon Friday, March 15, 2019, before Latino business leaders in Las Vegas as he made his third visit to Nevada as a 2020 hopeful. John Locher, File AP Photo