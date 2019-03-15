Governor nominates southeast Kansas judge for appeals court

Gov. Laura Kelly has nominated a southeast Kansas judge who previously served in the Legislature for a seat on the state Court of Appeals.
Kelly announced Friday that she selected Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack for the state's second-highest court. His appointment requires Senate confirmation.
Jack would replace retired Judge Patrick McAnany on the 14-member appeals court.
The 57-year-old Jack has served as a trial court judge since 2005 and was appointed to the bench by then-Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.
He represented a Parsons-area district in the Kansas House as a Republican from 2003 until becoming a judge.
Kelly said Jack's legislative experience was an important factor in his selection. The other two finalists for the position were attorneys Sarah Warner of Lenexa and Marcia Wood of Wichita.
