Toole adds name to list of N Carolina lt. governor hopefuls

A Charlotte environmental attorney wants to become North Carolina's next lieutenant governor.
Bill Toole announced Thursday his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, saying in a news release he would be the campaign's "progressive voice." His platform includes creating an affordable "public option health plan" using resources from existing Medicaid and state employee insurance programs.
Toole was previously Gaston County Democratic Party chairman and served on the town council in Belmont, where he began his campaign.
Democrats already running include state Sen. Terry Van Duyn and former Sen. Cal Cunningham. Among Republicans, former state Rep. Scott Stone and former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran are running. Ex-U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers also has expressed interest.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Current GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is planning to run for governor.
Comments