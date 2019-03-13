NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to Capitol Hill in Washington, to appear before the House Intelligence Committee. An attorney who says he sought a presidential pardon for Cohen has agreed to provide documents to federal prosecutors. Attorney Robert Costello said in a statement Wednesday that the records would support his claim that Cohen asked him to broach the possibility of a pardon. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo