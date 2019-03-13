County elections director: More staff needed for voter ID

Elections officials in at least one North Carolina county say they need more staff to handle a constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote.
The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the Pasquotank County elections director and deputy director discussed the request Tuesday with the county elections board. They say they've asked county officials to fund the position, but don't know if that will happen.
North Carolina voters approved the voter ID constitutional amendment in November. Lawmakers then approved legislation to detail how it's implemented.
Since then, however, a Wake County Superior Court judge has ruled that the amendment is unconstitutional. That ruling is being appealed.
