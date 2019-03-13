Omaha residents, landlords weigh in on property oversight

Omaha tenants and landlords weighed in on three ordinance proposals regarding the oversight of rental properties, which were prompted by the evacuation of hundreds of tenants from a squalid apartment complex.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the three proposals call for a rental registry program for the city's estimated 90,000 rental units. The proposals have different requirements for property inspections, ranging from annual inspections for properties with a history of code violations to inspections every four years for well-maintained properties.
Housing advocates on Tuesday told City Council that there should be stronger protections for tenants, who are facing deteriorating conditions. But landlords say additional regulations would hurt all businesses instead of just problem properties, and that fees would likely be passed on to renters.
Mayor Jean Stothert says she hopes to find a compromise.
