Central Minnesota soldiers welcomed home from Kuwait

Nickole Wells hugs her daughters Nora and Amelia during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. The unit was deployed for nine months to Kuwait in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. During their deployment, soldiers completed construction projects in support of military units in several countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. St. Cloud Times via AP Dave Schwarz