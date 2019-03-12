National Politics

Central Minnesota soldiers welcomed home from Kuwait

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 04:30 PM

Nickole Wells hugs her daughters Nora and Amelia during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. The unit was deployed for nine months to Kuwait in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. During their deployment, soldiers completed construction projects in support of military units in several countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.
ST. CLOUD, Minn.

Family members have welcomed home nearly 160 soldiers from a central Minnesota National Guard unit from an overseas deployment.

The Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company returned Tuesday from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.

During their deployment, the soldiers completed construction projects to support military units in several countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

WJON-AM reports the company's commander, Capt. Brandon Johnson, thanked the soldiers before they met with their families in St. Cloud.

