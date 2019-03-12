California Assembly member charged with child cruelty

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California prosecutors are charging Arambula with misdemeanor cruelty to a child, which could bring six months in jail. Fresno County's district attorney said Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is charged with inflicting unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering on a child. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo