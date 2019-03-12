Democrat activist Steyer discusses impeachment in S Carolina

FILE - In a Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Steyer is bringing his call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump back to South Carolina. Steyer says South Carolinians can push the issue with the Democratic hopefuls streaming into the state, home of the first southern primary. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo