State plans repairs to Governor’s Residence

Ohio plans to use state-allocated money for needed repairs to the Governor's Residence.
The Columbus Dispatch reports lawmakers approved the $2 million last year when Republican John Kasich (KAY'-sik) was still governor. Kasich chose to live at his home near the Columbus suburb of Westerville.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine are residing in the official residence in the Columbus suburb of Bexley during the week and at their home near Cedarville on weekends.
The 25-room, state-owned Governor's Residence was built in the mid-1920s. Officials say the first priority is to replace the rotting 95-foot-long decorative pergola and the portico attached to it at the rear of the residence. They serve as the fire escape from the second floor.
Other initial work will include fixing roof leaks.
