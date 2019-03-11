City councilman helps revive man after medical episode

A Jersey City councilman sprang into action to help revive a man who passed out during a City Hall ceremony.
The Jersey Journal reports the unidentified man passed out at the beginning of the Monday morning event, when the promotions of 16 deputy police chiefs were finalized. Councilman-at-large Danny Rivera rushed off the council seats to help the man who had collapsed near the front of the room.
Rivera had previously spent two decades working in autopsy rooms. He says the man had no pulse, so he performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while the man's daughter performed chest compressions.
Rivera says the man revived after two full breaths. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his family declined comment.
