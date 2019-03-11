National Politics

Armed man killed in California police shooting

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 06:29 PM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

Police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance shot and killed a man who charged at them with a weapon in Southern California.

Authorities in San Bernardino say officers opened fire early Monday after bean-bag rounds and a stun gun failed to stop the suspect, who was agitated and shouting.

Police say 31-year-old Sokhom Hon died at a hospital. Officials say a weapon was recovered, but didn't say what it was.

The shooting is under investigation.

