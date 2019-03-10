Honolulu City Council urges rejection of Navy fuel tank plan

The Honolulu City Council is urging the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reject the military's plans to prevent leaks of enormous fuel tanks near Pearl Harbor.
Hawaii Public Radio reports the council on Friday adopted a resolution that urged the agencies to turn down the Navy's plan to keep its existing single wall tanks at Red Hill.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau told council members the single wall option is too risky for the city's water supply. He says fuel contamination would be very difficult to clean up.
Navy representatives say an existing agreement with the agencies to fix the tanks is working. The Navy says the resolution could complicate matters. It's concerned the resolution relies on inaccurate information.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments