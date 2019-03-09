Omaha man gets 17 years in prison for child porn charge

An Omaha has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography, including images of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.
Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old Gregory Bartunek was sentenced Friday in Omaha's federal court after a jury convicted him of child pornography counts. After his release, Barunek must serve a 15-year term of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Bartunek's home was searched in May 2016 following tips that child pornography images were being distributed from a computer there to an online chat service. In addition to computers that held some 40 child porn videos, agents found life-sized infant and toddler dolls clothed in children's underwear. Police say more children's underwear was found mingled among Bartunek's underwear in his dresser.
