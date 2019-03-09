Leader of Delta school district to retire after improvement

A school leader who improved the academic rating of a Mississippi Delta school district plans to retire after only two years.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports Greenville Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson will step down on June 30.
Page-Johnson says she's thankful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent and proud of the progress the Greenville district has made.
Greenville schools moved up from an F to a D on the state's school-rating scale and saw higher proficiency grades. Third graders also passed a state reading test at the highest rate ever, allowing them to advance to fourth grade.
The district started an early college high school and expanded career and technical offerings.
Before coming to Greenville, Page-Johnson worked for 21 years in the Biloxi district, rising to assistant superintendent.
