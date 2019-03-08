Kansas doctor sentenced to life in prison for patient death

This 2016 booking photo released by the Sedgwick County, Kan., Jail shows Steven R. Henson. The Kansas doctor convicted of over-prescribing medication blamed in one patient's death has been sentenced to life in prison for unlawfully prescribing medication blamed for an overdose death. Henson was also convicted of conspiracy to distribute prescription drugs outside the course of medical practice, unlawfully distributing various prescription drugs, presenting false patient records to investigators, obstruction of justice and money laundering. (Sedgwick County Jail via AP) AP