US Agriculture Secretary Perdue to kick off maple season

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be helping to kick off Vermont's maple season alongside by tapping a tree alongside Gov. Phil Scott.
Perdue and Scott, a Republican, will each tap a maple tree Friday in Milton as part of the official kickoff of the season and to highlight the importance of maple to Vermont's economy.
The maple season starts in late winter when the nights are cold and the days warm. Depending on the weather it can last into April.
Vermont is by far the largest maple syrup producing state in the country, providing about half of all syrup produced in the United States.
Last year Vermont produced just under 2 million gallons of syrup, down 2 percent from 2017.
