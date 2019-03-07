Man sentenced to life without parole in relatives’ deaths

Robert Seth Denton, right, who is seated next to his attorney, Ricky Curtis, looks to the prosecutors during his sentencing hearing in a Sullivan County Tennessee Circuit Court Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Blountville, Tenn. In January 2019, a jury convicted Denton, 22, of three murder counts in the 2015 shootings of his mother, stepfather and grandmother in Tennessee. Denton was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Bristol Herald Courier via AP Andre Teague