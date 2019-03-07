Voting can be devastating for Iowa felons, AP review finds

Grant Ferguson stands in his office building, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Ferguson was getting ready for work when a sheriff's deputy arrived at his Iowa home with an arrest warrant to take him to jail. The sales manager was stunned when he learned the reason: His sincere but unsuccessful attempt to vote in the 2016 election. The Trump supporter would ultimately face $5,000 in legal costs to resolve the charges, which stemmed from a bureaucratic error that unknowingly kept him on Iowa's list of ineligible felon voters. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo