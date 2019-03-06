Sanders’ past New Hampshire backers wary to commit again

New Hampshire has been good to Bernie Sanders. But as he launches his second presidential campaign, there are early signs that he doesn't have a lock on the nation's first primary.
More than a half-dozen Democratic leaders, activists and lawmakers who endorsed the Vermont senator in 2016 said they were hesitant to do so again. Some said they were passing over the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist in search of fresh energy while others said that it's simply too early to make a choice.
That caution underscores one of the central challenges facing Sanders. His insurgent 2016 campaign took off in part because he was the sole alternative to the more establishment-oriented Hillary Clinton. But in a crowded 2020 field, Sanders isn't the only option for people yearning for change.
