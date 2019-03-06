Oklahoma governor asks for Medicaid enrollment audit

Oklahoma's new Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking for an audit of the state's Medicaid enrollment to see if some savings can be realized.
Stitt said Wednesday he has formally requested an audit by the Auditor and Inspector's Office for Medicaid enrollment from 2015 to 2018. He wants to see whether the Oklahoma Health Care Authority is properly determining eligibility and removing from the rolls those who no longer qualify for various Medicaid programs.
Stitt says other states have realized savings after performing similar audits.
A spokeswoman for the Health Care Authority says the agency welcomes the audit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The Health Care Authority received about $1.1 billion in state appropriations from the Legislature last year.
Comments